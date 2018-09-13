Menu
GM Recalls Pick Up Trucks, SUVs Chevrolet Silverado 2015
Leadership>Companies & Executives

GM Recalls 1.2 Million Pickups, SUVs

A power steering system defect has caused 30 crashes.

 GM announced on Sept. 13 that it had recalled more than one million larger vehicles in the U.S. due to a power steering system defect that increases the chances of a crash,

The recall affects 2015 versions of several pickup and sport utility models, including the Chevrolet Silverado, the GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade, the company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

GM told the NHTSA it was recalling 1.02 million vehicles in the US. The total number of autos recalled is 1.2 million, with Canada and Mexico the largest non-US markets, a GM spokesman said.

The vehicles can experience a sudden loss of the power steering assist system, which means "the driver could have difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash," GM said.

The spokesman said the company knew of 30 crashes connected to the problem, two injuries and no fatalities.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2018

