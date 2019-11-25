'Made in America' Holiday Gifts - 2019

People are always searching for products that are “Made in America.”

According to ABC News the average American will spend $700 on holiday gifts this year. This will total more than $465 billion.

If that money was spent entirely on U.S.-made products it would create 4.6 million jobs, according to the the National Retail Federation.

With that sentiment in mind, the Alliance for Manufacturers released its 2019 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide.

Here are a few ideas from that list.