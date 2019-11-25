Skip navigation
Menu
Leadership>Companies & Executives

'Made in America' Holiday Gifts - 2019

Made in America Gift Guide 2019
Start Slideshow

People are always searching for products that are “Made in America.”

According to ABC News the average American will spend $700 on holiday gifts this year. This will total more than $465 billion.

If that money was spent entirely on U.S.-made products it would create 4.6 million jobs, according to the the National Retail Federation.  

With that sentiment in mind, the Alliance for Manufacturers released its  2019 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide. 

Here are a few ideas from that list.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GE Appliance Manufacturing Demonstration Line is Open to Students
GE Appliances Manufacturing Demonstration Line is Open to Students
Nov 26, 2019
cdh_headshot_-_web-GE.jpg
GE Taps Maersk Executive for CFO Post as Culp Extends Revamp
Nov 25, 2019
huawei-smartphone-Mate-30-Pro-CHRISTOF-STACHE-AFP-via-getty-images.jpg
Microsoft Granted US License to Export Software to Huawei
Nov 22, 2019
Stanley-deal-boeing-at-dubai-airshow.jpg
More Boeing Hypocrisy—and Suppliers Will Feel the Fallout
Nov 22, 2019