U.S. Steel Corp. Restarts Texas Plant That Closed in 2016

The last time U. S. Steel Corp.’s No.1 Electric-Weld Pipe Mill at Lone Star Tubular Operations in Lone Star, Texas was operating was 2016.

The No. 1 Mill was permanently idled in 2016 due to challenging market conditions for tubular products created by fluctuating oil prices, reduced rig counts and high levels of unfairly traded imports.

But on Feb. 4 that plant was restarted.

It will provide full-body normalized electric-welded pipe in size ranges 7” to 16” outside diameter for customers across the U. S., including the very active Permian Basin.

“We are encouraged by an improvement in market conditions and an increased customer demand for tubular products that are mined, melted and made in America,” said CEO David B. Burritt.

The Lone Star No. 1 Mill has an annual capacity of approximately 400,000 tons.

U. S. Steel anticipates hiring 140 new employees. The restart process will begin immediately and will be completed in early third quarter 2019.

"We continue to evaluate all options to align our manufacturing capacity with the growing energy market," Industrial, Service Center and Mining Solutions and Interim Head - Tubular Douglas R. Matthews. "Restarting the Lone Star No. 1 Mill will give our customers access to the high-quality electric-welded pipe they expect from U. S. Steel.”