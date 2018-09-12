Rockwell Automation continues to release new application content to help OEMs and process skid manufacturers create state-of-the-art machine designs faster and at a lower cost. The latest content includes device objects and two machine builder code libraries, one for converting, print and web (CPW) machines and one for process skids. This new release complements the already available content for packaging applications.

Machine builder libraries provide standardized, application-specific code that can help engineers design CPW machines and process skids faster, while still achieving best-in-class performance. The libraries also include application-specific features. For example, the process-skid library includes a state machine engine, which engineers can use to develop custom behaviors that match the features of their specific skids.

The device objects are code and visualization objects that provide a common interface for connecting a specific device to other library objects in a machine. This can drastically reduce programming rework when migrating a device. Engineers can simply add the object for a new type of device instead of rewriting the machine’s entire engineering cycle to accommodate the change. The first set of device objects are for starter, drive and motion devices. They also provide faceplates for the new line of Allen-Bradley PanelView 5000 operator interfaces.

“Our modular application content helps simplify managing the vast amount of coding used in today’s smart machines,” said Achim Thomsen, senior manager application IP, Rockwell Automation. “Machine designers can use these new libraries and device objects to create machines in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. And we will continue to release new content for more applications and devices in the future.”

The new application content is available as a free download from the Rockwell Automation Product Compatibility Download Center (PCDC). Once downloaded, users import the content into the Studio 5000 Application Code Manager application.

The Studio 5000 Application Code Manager application provides a single, user-friendly place for engineers to access the content, build their applications and even test applications before they build a cabinet. Engineers can also create and manage their own library objects within Application Code Manager for reuse on other projects.