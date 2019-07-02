Menu
RAM trucks were prominent in the Exhibit Hall and a hit with attendees
The Economy

Ram's Monster Month Stands Out in Sputtering US Auto Market

Ram powered a 1.9% increase in total deliveries for Fiat Chrysler, which is the only major automaker thus far to boost sales and beat estimates.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s surging Ram truck brand had a monster month in June, carrying the Italian-American carmaker to a surprise total sales gain as rivals struggled with shrinking demand.

Ram’s pickup model deliveries soared 56% to 68,098 units, approaching the level of monthly sales typically reached only by Ford Motor Co.’s F-Series, the top-selling vehicle line in America for almost four decades. Ram powered a 1.9% increase in total deliveries for Fiat Chrysler, which is the only major automaker thus far to boost sales and beat estimates.

Ram’s standout June puts the truck further ahead of General Motors Co.’s Chevrolet Silverado, which has long been the No. 2 model line in the highly lucrative full-size pickup segment. Trucks have become even more crucial to Fiat Chrysler, GM and Ford’s bottom lines as consumers have thumbed their nose at passenger cars and taken some wind out of the broader U.S. auto market’s sails. The industry is headed for the second annual sales decline in three years.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. reported steeper sales declines for June than analysts estimated. GM said its quarterly deliveries dropped 1.5% as the Detroit-based automaker slowly ramps up production of redesigned Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

Ram’s June sales were only about 3,400 units behind the roughly 71,500 pickup deliveries that Ford averaged per month in the first quarter of the year. Ford will release second-quarter results on Wednesday.

The story behind the Ram pickup’s emergence is more than just 12-inch touch screens and fancier leather seats. Fiat Chrysler has been flooring it with a two-pronged approach to winning market share. It’s continuing to manufacture the cheaper Ram Classic -- a bare-bones version of its truck built on an older platform -- through at least the end of this year, while it produces 2019 model year pickups decked out with new features.

Fiat Chrysler also has been heaping healthy discounts on both models. Poaching truck buyers with big incentives are a down payment on future sales, and the hefty profit margins on pickups give automakers more room to offer substantial deals.

By Gabrielle Coppola and Keith Naughton

TAGS: Transportation
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Fiat Chrysler US headquarters
Fiat Leans Toward Trump as Industry Agonizes Over Fuel Rules
Jun 17, 2019
Tesla’s Secret Source of Cash Unmasked as GM, Fiat Chrysler
Tesla’s Secret Source of Cash Unmasked as GM, Fiat Chrysler
Jun 03, 2019
The Fiat 500e powertrain comprises an advanced highvoltage lithiumion battery pack a highpower electricdrive motor and a power inverter module to help manage power flow The 83kW motor delivers 111 hp and 147 lbft of torque The 24kWh battery includes a system that proactively heats and cools it to maintain optimal operating temperature The 500e has a 108MPGe highway rating and an 87mile combined city and highway range With a starting MSRP of 31800 the 500e is available only in California i
Fiat Teams Up with Silicon Valley on Self-Driving Tech
Jun 10, 2019
403100 jobsPhoto copyright Blend Images Ariel Skelley via Getty Images
Tin Slumps Most in Four Years on Spike in Chinese Selling
Jul 02, 2019