Menu
2018 IndustryWeek US 500
IW U.S. 500
Resources>The IndustryWeek US 500

The 2018 IndustryWeek U.S. 500

IW's exclusive ranking of America's largest public manufacturing companies.

The annual IW U.S. 500 ranks the largest and top revenue-generating public manufacturers in the country.

This free database includes the full ranking of this year's class—sortable by ranking, industry, and financial performance (based on 2017 performance)—plus a complete data profile for each company on the list.

To sort the list, click the column heading of the data you'd like to re-order. To sort in reverse, click the column heading a second time. For the full company data set, just click the company name.

Check out IW's catalog of IW U.S. 500 slideshows.

View the full list
TAGS: The Economy Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish