The 2018 IndustryWeek U.S. 500

The annual IW U.S. 500 ranks the largest and top revenue-generating public manufacturers in the country.

This free database includes the full ranking of this year's class—sortable by ranking, industry, and financial performance (based on 2017 performance)—plus a complete data profile for each company on the list.

To sort the list, click the column heading of the data you'd like to re-order. To sort in reverse, click the column heading a second time. For the full company data set, just click the company name.

Check out IW's catalog of IW U.S. 500 slideshows.