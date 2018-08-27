Menu
2018 IW U.S. 500: The $10 Billion Profit Leaders

Seven members of the 2018 IndustryWeek U.S. 500 earned net income in excess of $10 billion. Meet these select few.
While the IndustryWeek U.S. 500 names its top publicly held manufacturing companies based on revenue, there's no question that profit, or net income, is a key financial metric.

Seven companies on the 2018 IW U.S. 500 earned net income of at least $10 billion, and most of them earned significantly more than that. 

Not surprisingly, these seven companies also ranked highly on the overall list of manufacturing companies. To earn $10 billion in net income, their revenue must be substantial.

The seven manufacturers who comprise the $10 billion club all hail from the top 50 of the IW U.S. 500 membership list. 

Without further ado, meet the profit leaders. 

