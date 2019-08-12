Skip navigation
Menu
IndustryWeek US 500
IndustryWeek US 500
Resources>The IndustryWeek US 500

2019 IW U.S. 500: Top 10 Machinery Manufacturers

Excavator at sunset
Start Slideshow
Resources
Printable copy of the IW U.S. 500 List

What U.S. publicly held machinery manufacturers are the biggest revenue generators? You can find the answer to that question within the 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500, IndustryWeek's annual list of the top 500 publicly held U.S. manufacturers based on revenue.

We've made the task easier. This slideshow showcases the top 10 U.S. manufacturers of machinery from among the 37 companies that appear on the 2019 list. There were 36 machinery manufacturers on the previous year's list. 

Among the interesting items of note among machinery makers on this list: 

  • More than $50 billion in revenue separated the top revenue producer in this category from the producer with the least revenue. 
  • The greatest single concentration of machinery manufacturers by state is six in Wisconsin, followed by Illinois with five and Ohio with four. 
  • Only two machinery manufacturers reported a reduction in revenue compared with the previous year, but five reported an annual net loss for the year. 

You can find all of our content about the IW U.S. 500 here

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Companies & Executives Operations Leadership
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
2019 IW U.S. 500
IW U.S. 500: Tariffs Make Their Mark
Aug 12, 2019
Download the IW US 500
The 2019 IndustryWeek IW U.S. 500 List Download
Aug 12, 2019
2019 IW U.S. 500
The 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500
Aug 09, 2019
2019 IW U.S. 500
The 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500
Aug 09, 2019