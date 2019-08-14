Location, Location, Location: Where the 2019 IW U.S. 500 Call Home

Resources Printable copy of the IW U.S. 500 List Download Now

The 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500 are all over the map, literally.

We've identified the headquarters location of every manufacturing company listed on the IW U.S. 500, IW's exclusive ranking of America's largest publicly held manufacturing companies by revenue, and plotted them on the map below.

They dot the landscape from sea to shining sea.

That said, while most states are home to at least one 2019 IW U.S. 500 manufacturing headquarters location, most is not all. Neither South Dakota nor Montana has a headquarters location within its state border. Neither does Louisiana, Hawaii and six other states. Washington, D.C.—admittedly not a state—claims one, Danaher Corp.

California hosts the greatest number of headquarters, at 64, followed by Texas with 53, Illinois with 36, and New York and Ohio, both with 33.

Color-Coded Guidance

We've provided color-coded guidance to help you navigate this interactive map.

Each pin on the map represents a member of the IW U.S. 500. The colors indicate the industry sector in which the company operates. Click on a light gray pin, for example, and you are sure to discover a manufacturer that operates within the petroleum and coal manufacturing sector. A pea green color, on the other hand, showcases manufacturers within the primary and fabricated metals segments.

The map legend also provides the ability to "turn off" industry sectors if you'd like to review segments independently from the whole.

Give this interactive tool a try.