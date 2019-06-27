Menu
basf logos DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Leadership

BASF to Cut 6,000 Jobs to Drive Down Costs Amid Slowdown

The workforce reductions will impact operations globally and are expected to generate savings of $341 million.

BASF SE is cutting 6,000 jobs worldwide in a bid to cut costs as demand slows for chemicals used in industries ranging from cars to electronics.

The workforce reductions will impact operations globally and are expected to generate savings of 300 million euros ($341 million), the Ludwigshafen, Germany-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Brudermueller is targeting a 2 billion-euro earnings boost as he simplifies BASF and makes it more in tune with rapidly changing markets. Results from companies including HB Fuller Co. and LyondellBasell NV are showing weakness in markets like coatings and plastics. Brudermueller’s vision is to work more closely with customers to sell more higher-margin products rather than simply delivering barrels of basic chemicals.

“We will set up the new organization with a clear focus on leveraging synergies, reducing interfaces and enabling flexibility and creativity,” the CEO said in the statement. Talks on a labor deal at the Ludwigshafen site will get underway earlier than planned.

TAGS: Companies & Executives Strategic Planning & Execution Corporate Responsibility
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Jail
Taiwan Arrests Engineers Suspected of Leaking BASF Tech to China
Jan 07, 2019
BASF logo
BASF Faces Prolonged Shut-Down After Explosion at Chemical Site
Oct 18, 2016
BASF Says Explosion at German Chemical Plant Leaves One Dead
BASF Says Explosion at German Chemical Plant Leaves One Dead
Oct 17, 2016
BASF to Make Further Cuts in Asia Amid Slowdown in Demand
BASF Makes Further Cuts in Asia
Sep 23, 2016