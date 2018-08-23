Menu
Werner Baumann Bayer AG
Werner Baumann
Leadership

Bayer CEO Defiant on Monsanto After $289 Million Roundup Award

Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann says Bayer "fully committed" to integrating Monsanto.

Bayer AG Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann sought to soothe investors’ worries after a $289 million jury award over the weed-killer Roundup, saying the company is “fully committed” to integrating Monsanto Co. and will fight the verdict.

There is “an awful lot of excitement and enthusiasm” at Bayer about the $66 billion Monsanto purchase, Baumann said on a conference call Thursday. He reiterated that the company believes the jury decision is “wrong” and “inconsistent with the robust science-based conclusions of regulators and health authorities worldwide.”

“Nothing has changed concerning our strategy, attractive synergy potential and longer-term growth and margin expectations for our combined crop-science business,” Baumann said. “We are very optimistic for the future of the business.”

A California court awarded a school groundskeeper the damages over claims that exposure to Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The trial was the first of many over allegations that the herbicide causes cancer. Bayer has said it will appeal, and U.S. jury awards against companies are often overturned or reduced. But the German company could still face as much as $5 billion in costs linked to cases over glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. estimate.

The verdict shocked observers both inside and outside Bayer, erasing $16 billion from the company’s market value in a week. Baumann has contended that facts should rule over emotion in the debate over whether Roundup causes cancer. As of the end of July, about 8,000 glyphosate cases were filed, the company said Thursday.

Baumann said on the conference call he is confident Bayer’s legal resources will help it defend glyphosate and that any appeal in the Roundup case will likely take “a year or longer.”

“We want to make sure that glyphosate will continue to be available to our key stakeholders as an excellent, safe and very important tool for modern agriculture,” he added.

By Naomi Kresge

TAGS: Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Volkswagen logo
VW Gets Really Serious About Tech Acquisitions
Aug 23, 2018
Lockheed Martin F35
Lockheed Poised to Get $11 Billion F-35 Contract Despite Delays
Aug 22, 2018
A look at the exterior of a Linde AG plant.
Linde, Praxair Deal Pushed to Brink by Antitrust Demands
Aug 22, 2018
In this popular post blogger Bill Wilder reminds us to get away from our desks and take a tour back to the beating heart of our organizationsWherever gemba is go there In lean manufacturing this is called the gemba walk Its the best way to see firsthand and unmediated what works and doesnt Its the best way to get the information you need to make the best possible decisions usually in the most efficient possible manner
Cardboard, Duct Tape, String and Toyota: The Do-First Lean Mindset
Aug 22, 2018