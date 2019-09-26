Call for Speakers: Manufacturing & Technology 2020, an IndustryWeek Event

Manufacturing & Technology, an IndustryWeek Event, is a conference and expo designed to provide a unique learning experience that provides real-world strategies, solutions, and best practices to solve real-world challenges facing the industry today and into the future.

To achieve this, we are looking for speakers with practical experience in developing, implementing, and managing leading-edge technology implementations, workforce best practices, and continuous improvement strategies in their manufacturing or industrial-focused organizations.

We welcome submissions from consultants or vendors as well, but such proposals will only be considered if paired with a co-presenter from a manufacturing company.

See the 2019 event schedule here for samples.

M&T 2020 Tracks & Topics:

We are accepting proposals for the following one-hour tracks (additional tracks may be added later):

Automation:

M&T's automation track covers the technologies, tools, and leadership/workforce practices around the increasing drive toward factory automation. The track is designed for manufacturing leaders across the industry and across disciplines who are trying to balance robotic innovations and human talent. Specific topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

Implementing and Scaling Cobot Applications

Mobile Robotics

Picking the Right Integrator

Automating SMEs

Continuous Improvement:

This track targets both novice and veteran individuals/work teams advancing their lean and continuous improvement journeys. As such, sessions in this track should engage attendees tackling specific plant floor challenges or focusing on specific tools to help them do so. Topics of interest could include:

How to Launch a Lean/Continuous Improvement Initiative

Learning Lean Tools

Making Kaizen Work for You

Lean Training

Leadership:

This track is for leaders—from C-suite to plant management—who are charged with guiding their facilities and organizations through this disruption-rich, transformational time in U.S. manufacturing. It will offer expert insights on coping with new technologies and leadership practices, plus the new and business models the changes present. Suggested topics include:

Leading through Digital Transformation

Reimagining Your Company in an Age of Disruption

How to Create a Culture of Empowerment

Lessons Learned from Crisis

Supply Chain:

The Supply Chain track is curated for M&T attendees at the front lines of the quickly shifting global and domestic supply chains. It covers best practices for building a sustainable supplier base and for managing a network that can survive rapid change. Topics should include:

Managing through Tariffs / Trade War

Blockchain Applications & Potential

Warehouse Automation

Combating Counterfeits

Talent:

In a time of skills shortages and generational shifts, this track provides best practices and strategies to both build a better workforce and manage the diverse needs and challenges it requires. Specific topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

Using Technology to Fill the Skills Gap

Navigating the New Terms of Employment

Apprenticeship Programs

Training Techniques

Capturing Knowledge from the Retiring Workforce

Technology & Smart Manufacturing:

This vital track targets attendees seeking the latest technology tools, implementation plans, and smart manufacturing strategies necessary to survive and thrive in the digital transformation. Suggested topics include:

How SME's Can Take on the Digital Transformation

Blending 3D Printing into Traditional Manufacturing Operations

Retrofitting Brownfields with Smart Tech

Cutting Edge Tech: Drones, Wearables, Exoskeletons, 5G

To Receive Preference in the Review Process, Proposals Should:

Involve a real-world implementation

Engage the audience in a highly creative or interactive way

Be applicable to a broad range of manufacturing leadership and industries

Provide practical takeaways attendees can either implement immediately or that drive robust discussions about new ways to improve operations.

Benefits of Speaking:

Each presenter will receive one complimentary full-conference pass

Your name will be published on conference promotional materials, website, and in the attendee program

You will be recognized as a leader in your field and to the IndustryWeek community

Your company will receive a discounted conference pass rate.

How to Submit:

Click here to submit your proposal. Submissions will be evaluated by IndustryWeek editorial staff and chosen based on the topic relevancy and related speaker experience. Due: November 1, 2019

Further questions? Like to discuss potential topics? Contact Jill Jusko at [email protected] or (216) 931-9311.