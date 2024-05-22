Endress+Hauser USA, Eastern Controls Break Ground on Shared Facility Near Philadelphia

Endress+Hauser USA and Eastern Controls, the company’s sales and service representative partner, broke ground on a new shared campus in Edgmont, Pennsylvania. The 88,437 square-foot facility will act as Eastern Controls’ new headquarters and bolster the companies’ presence in the Northeast.

The campus will feature an Innovation Center and expanded PTU (Process Training Unit). The PTU is a process automation facility that offers hands-on training in measurement and control instrumentation; it also allows for customers to interact with technologies before making an investment.

“This milestone is significant for Eastern Controls and Endress+Hauser as we strive to better serve our customers and the communities where we live, work and play," says Todd Lucey, general manager, Endress+Hauser USA.