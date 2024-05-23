DuPont Preps Split Into Three Companies

The leaders of DuPont de Nemours Inc. plan to separate the holding company’s electronics and water divisions from its core industrial chemical businesses, a move they say will increase the value of each group and give them more chances to capitalize on the growth in their sectors.

The plan—which has been hatched over the past six months and is expected to be completed by the spring of 2026—will create the following businesses:

“New DuPont,” which will house healthcare, advanced mobility and safety/protection businesses (including well-known brands such as Tyvek, Kevlar and Nomex) that had 2023 sales of about $6.6 billion and operating EBITDA margins of about 24%.

A global supplier of electronics materials used in semiconductor chips, circuit boards and heat management products. The unit last year generated operating margins of about 29% on sales of roughly $4 billion.

A water treatment products company that had 2023 sales of about $1.5 billion and margins of about 24%. Half of the group’s revenues come from industrial and energy customers, with life sciences and specialty businesses picking up about a quarter of that $1.5 billion.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to deliver long-term, sustainable shareholder value through the creation of three strong, industry-leading companies," Ed Breen, DuPont’s executive chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Critically, each company will have greater flexibility to pursue their own focused growth strategies, including portfolio-enhancing M&A.”

Word of the planned split comes nearly seven years after DuPont’s predecessor entity merged with Dow Chemical Co., a deal that led to the divestiture of several businesses executives and directors saw as not vital to the combined operation. In the spring 2019, DuPont spun off its material sciences group as Dow Inc. and an agriculture-focused group as Corteva Inc. Since then, executives also have sold their nutrition and biosciences arm to International Flavors & Fragrance Inc. and much of its materials and mobility group (but not its automotive adhesives and fluids businesses) to Celanese Corp.