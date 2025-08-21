U.S. Manufacturing Expansions: Summer Investments by Anheuser-Busch, GE Appliances and More

Over the summer, numerous facility announcements, plant openings and investments in U.S. manufacturing caught our attention. Check out our list to see what Rolls-Royce, Farmina Pet Foods and other companies have been up to these past few months.

Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch announced earlier this week three new initiatives as part of the company’s $300 million investment in the U.S. manufacturing workforce:

A $15 million investment in the supply chain infrastructure at the company’s hometown St. Louis Brewery.

In partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Institute, the company’s Technical Excellence Center in St. Louis will open its doors to local trade schools to develop future manufacturing talent. This marks the first time Anheuser-Busch will provide access to the training facility beyond the company’s own workforce. The students will have access to the facility’s curriculum and equipment.

Anheuser-Busch will support manufacturing career opportunities for veterans through “expanding its adoption of a new digital credentialing system that translates military experience into skills needed for careers in manufacturing,” according to the company’s announcement.

“Our latest investment in St. Louis is about more than just creating the highest-quality American-made products,” says Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “It's also about creating opportunity, driving innovation and building a stronger future for American workers, veterans and the entire U.S. manufacturing industry.”

GE Appliances

Home appliances manufacturer GE Appliances announced earlier this month a five-year plan to invest over $3 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations. Expected to create 1,000 new jobs, the company plans to increase production output across all product lines, expand its water heating and air conditioning portfolio and update its 11 U.S. plants with new capital equipment and automation.

“We are defining the future of manufacturing at GE Appliances by investing in our plants, people, and communities,” said Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances. “Our $3 billion, five-year plan shows that our commitment to U.S. manufacturing will continue into the future.”

The first phase of investments for plant expansions and new products will begin at plants in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky.

Kingsun

Chinese manufacturer of biodegradable paper tableware Zhejiang Kingsun Eco-Pacl Ltd. (Kingsun) will invest $80.5 million in its first U.S. manufacturing facility. The production facility will be located in Robbinsville, North Carolina, and will make the company’s full range of eco-friendly disposable tableware. The project is expected to create up to 515 jobs in the county.

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has announced a $24 million investment in its U.S. manufacturing operations aimed at supporting data center growth. Expected to become operational next spring, a new 250,000 square-foot Logistics Operations Center (LOC) adjacent to the existing manufacturing plant in Mankato, Minnesota, will allow the company to increase production capacity of its mtu Series 4000 generator sets. Rolls-Royce expects production at the Mankato manufacturing facility to increase by over 120% by 2026.

“Our hyperscale data center customers have relied on our solutions and partnership for mission critical power for over 15 years, says Joerg Stratmann, CEO of Power Systems, Rolls-Royce. “This deliberate market positioning has enabled us to effectively address the exponential rise in demand from the data center industry, particularly in the U.S. where this critical new infrastructure will be built.”

JTS

Power solutions manufacturer JTS has opened a new $55 million plant in Nampa, Idaho. This 172,000 square-foot manufacturing facility adds 140 jobs and will support production of fully integrated generator enclosures and modular power systems.

“The new Nampa facility is more than an expansion – it’s a milestone in our mission to shape the future of American manufacturing,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “It strengthens our ability to serve data centers, hospitals, utilities and other critical infrastructure with dependable power solutions.

Farmina Pet Foods

Farmina Pet Foods has officially opened its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Reidsville, North Carolina. The 150,000 square-foot facility represents a $115 million investment and is slated to create 200 new jobs over the next five years.