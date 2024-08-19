Natron Energy to Invest $1.4 Billion in New Sodium-Ion Battery Gigafactory

Battery manufacturer Natron Energy has announced a $1.4 billion investment to establish a 1.2 million square-foot sodium-ion battery gigafactory in Edgecombe County, North Carolina. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to create 1,062 jobs and produce 24GW of sodium-ion batteries annually.

Subject to final approval from the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina’s Board of Directors, Natron will receive around $30 million from the North Carolina Megasite Readiness Program. In addition, the factory at the Kingsboro megasite will be facilitated in part by a Job Development Investment Grant.

The giga-scale facility will represent a 40x scale-up of the company’s current production capacity. The sodium-ion batteries are UL listed and will be delivered to industrial power space end markets.

The factory will join many other battery manufacturing facilities recently announced in the Southeastern U.S. as part of the ‘Battery Belt.’