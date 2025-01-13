  • eNewsletter Subscription
  • Great Question Podcast
    • ID 111885034 © Jon Rehg | Dreamstime.com
    67858ca593b0b4351ab75892 Dreamstime Xxl 111885034 2
    1. Leadership
    2. Companies & Executives

    Cleveland-Cliffs, Nucor Prepare US Steel Bid: Report

    Jan. 13, 2025
    Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden on Jan. 3 blocked the $14.9 billion sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon, citing a strategic need to protect domestic industry.

    U.S. steel companies Cleveland-Cliffs and Nucor are preparing a joint proposal to potentially acquire U.S. Steel after the White House blocked a takeover by Japan's Nippon Steel, CNBC reported Monday.

    Under the possible transaction, Cleveland-Cliffs would purchase U.S. Steel in cash and then sell off its Big River subsidiary to Nucor, said CNBC, which cited unnamed sources.

    U.S. Steel's shares would be priced in the "high $30s a share," the CNBC story said. U.S. Steel jumped 10% to $37.67 just after midday.

    Based in Arkansas, Big River employs electric arc furnaces, which are less polluting than other major U.S. Steel assets that rely on conventional furnaces and the use of coke.

    Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden on Jan. 3 blocked the $14.9 billion sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon, citing a strategic need to protect domestic industry.

    President-elect Donald Trump has also been a vocal opponent of the transaction.

    Nippon and U.S. Steel, which have filed a lawsuit challenging Biden's order, said Sunday that U.S. authorities have extended the deadline for Nippon to abandon the transaction until June 18.

    A second lawsuit by Nippon and U.S. Steel accused Cleveland-Cliffs, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves and United Steelworkers Union President David McCall of conspiring to torpedo the Nippon transaction "as part of an illegal campaign to monopolize critical domestic steel markets," Nippon and U.S. Steel said in a Jan. 6 news release.

    Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs gained 4.8% while Nucor climbed 3.6%.

    All rights reserved ©2025 Agence France-Presse.

    About the Author

    Agence France-Presse

    Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2002-2024. AFP text, photos, graphics and logos shall not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP shall not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP content, or for any actions taken in consequence.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!

    New

    Rivian R1T lineup

    Julie Whitty, IndustryWeek
    iw2412_salary_survey_charts_1
    ID 111885034 © Jon Rehg | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_111885034
    Volkswagen AG
    Incoming CEO of Volkswagen Group of America Kjell Gruner next to VW vehicle

    Most Read

    Sponsored