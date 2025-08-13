    • © Endeavor Business Media
    Survey: Tariffs Have Caused Double-Digit Operating Cost Hikes at Nearly Half of Companies

    Aug. 13, 2025
    More than 50% of respondents to the latest Endeavor Business Intelligence poll have raised prices because of tariffs since the spring.

    They’re really starting to sink in now.

    That’s the key takeaway from the latest survey on tariff impacts by Endeavor Business Intelligence, the research division of IndustryWeek’s parent company, EndeavorB2B. Nearly 70% of the business leaders who responded to EBI early this month said the trade measures imposed by the Trump administration as well as some retaliatory actions by trading partners are “significantly” affecting their operations. Another 8% say the impact is starting to be felt now—while just 19% of executives say they don’t expect a significant impact.

    “Companies most exposed to tariff-sensitive inputs or markets felt the pressure first, while others have experienced a more gradual build,” EBI analysts wrote in a report. “This staggered timeline points to a continuing wave of operational and cost challenges that may extend well into next year.”

    Among survey respondents, the challenges are weighing heavier now than in May, when the EBI team last conducted a similar poll. Then, 34% of business leaders said their operating costs were up at least 11%. Three months later, that number has risen to 46%—heading toward the share that EBI’s first tariff poll from early April said was the expectation.

    One thing to keep in mind: Our respondents were taking the survey before a long list of reciprocal tariffs kicked in. (You can read much more about that via the story on the right.) More than half of them—up from 36% in May—have responded to those rising input costs by raising prices to recoup at least some tariff-related costs.

    Also notable about companies’ approach to dealing with tariffs: While roughly one in six executives are still developing their response strategy, a number in line with May’s responses, 18% of them now say they are permanently adapting their business model to the tariff regime. That’s up from just 7% three months ago and another data point supporting the idea that tariffs aren’t going anywhere for a good while.

    To download the report featuring many more details about the survey’s results, visit the EBI site right here.

    About the Author

    Geert De Lombaerde | Senior Editor

    A native of Belgium, Geert De Lombaerde has been in business journalism since the mid-1990s and writes about public companies, markets and economic trends for Endeavor Business Media publications, focusing on IndustryWeek, FleetOwner, Oil & Gas JournalT&D World and Healthcare Innovation. He also curates the twice-monthly Market Moves Strategy newsletter that showcases Endeavor stories on strategy, leadership and investment and contributes to other Market Moves newsletters.

    With a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, he began his reporting career at the Business Courier in Cincinnati in 1997, initially covering retail and the courts before shifting to banking, insurance and investing. He later was managing editor and editor of the Nashville Business Journal before being named editor of the Nashville Post in early 2008. He led a team that helped grow the Post's online traffic more than fivefold before joining Endeavor in September 2021.

    Email

