According to the Friday announcement, “Canoo has unfortunately been unable to secure financial support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Loan Program Office. Recently, the company’s executives were in discussions with foreign sources of capital. In light of the fact that these efforts were unsuccessful, the Board has made the difficult decision to file for insolvency.”

Since its founding in 2017, the company had successfully delivered to NASA, the DOD, the USPS and the State of Oklahoma.

“News reports indicated that the company, which previously had received promises of hundreds of millions in funding from investors and government incentives to locate manufacturing in the U.S., was reportedly down to less than $100,000 in cash and millions in debt,” writes EnergyTech Managing Editor Rod Walton.

