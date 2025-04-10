Manufacturing Facility Announcements and Expansions From March 2025

IndustryWeek has previously reported on new plant announcements in the manufacturing sector. Last month, several new expansions caught our attention, so we have compiled a list of these facility announcements made in March.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc. (MEPPI) in March broke ground on a new 160,000 square-foot switchgear factory in New Galilee, Pennsylvania. The $86 million facility is expected to create at least 200 new jobs in the Pittsburgh region.

“We’re not just breaking ground on a new facility; we are advancing Mitsubishi Electric’s investment in North America by engineering and delivering the infrastructure of the future,” says MEPPI President and CEO Tricia Breeger.

The factory, along with a testing lab and expanded power electronics facilities, will meet growing electricity demands and enable the company to transition to the production of vacuum breakers.

The expansion is supported by a $2.75 million Pennsylvania First grant and a $4 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.

“With this investment, MEPPI will be positioned to better serve our customers, provide new opportunities for employment and contribute to our local community,” says Breeger.

American Event Services

Temperature control equipment manufacturer American Event Services announced in late March it has purchased a new facility to serve as its primary manufacturing facility for HVAC and fluid handling equipment. The 51,900 square-foot facility in Danville, Illinois, will also become the company’s North American headquarters.

“Our new facility will give us more production flexibility and will boost our design team’s efforts with a new R&D center dedicated to excellence in product development,” said Tony Tauer, CEO of American Event Services. “By acquiring this facility in Danville, we’re able to expand our local employee base and further reinforce our ‘Made in America’ commitment.”

The company plans to consolidate smaller plants in the area into this single location.

“We will be better able to apply lean techniques, such as one-piece flow, 5S and visual controls, to optimize manufacturing throughput with more centralized manufacturing,” says American Event Services COO Larry Foreman.

Nortek Data Center Cooling

Last month, Nortek DCC announced an expansion to its 390,000 square-foot facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee. The company is scaling operations to meet the increasing need for liquid cooling solutions for AI-ready data centers.

“As demand for data centers continues to grow, our ambition is two-fold: to be the leading provider of data center cooling innovation; and to be a leading employer in the area. As we grow, we want to make it possible for our valued employees to grow too,” says Bobby Sawyer, general manager of the Dyersburg facility.

Nortek DCC plans to add 100 to 120 new jobs in the coming months.