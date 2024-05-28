New Manufacturing Facility Announcements, Openings and Expansions

Earlier this year, IndustryWeek reported a list of six new manufacturing facility announcements made in Q1. There have been more upgrades and expansions in the manufacturing sector throughout May, so we have compiled another list of plant announcements made in the last month.

PPG

PPG has announced a $300 million investment to expand its advanced manufacturing operations in North America. The company will build a new plant for paints and coating products and solutions as well as expand activities at existing facilities.

As the company’s first new manufacturing plant to be built in the U.S. in over 15 years, the new facility in Loudon County, Tennessee, will focus on the production of paints and coatings for the automotive industry. Construction of the 250,000-square-foot plant will start later this year and is expected to be completed in 2026. The plant will produce over 11 million gallons of paint and coatings annually, and it will employ approximately 130 full-time employees.

The investment will also enhance the company’s manufacturing capabilities at existing facilities in Cleveland, Ohio, and San Juan Del Rio, Mexico. PPG plans to use the investment funds to fulfill the demand for sustainable solutions through new equipment and processes.

“As we continue to see a resurgence of manufacturing in the U.S., PPG will leverage this new facility and our other site investments to maximize quality, improve operational efficiency and reduce product complexity within our manufacturing footprint,” says Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer.

Kohler Co.

Kitchen and bath products manufacturer Kohler has officially opened its new greenfield facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. With room for future growth, the plant sits on 216 acres and features a manufacturing facility, ancillary warehouse, distribution center, office space and a showroom.

The facility has created over 400 full-time production and administrative positions and manufacturers STERLING brand bathing and showering products. The plant will use sustainability metrics to minimize emissions, waste and water use.

“We welcome our new associates to Kohler Co. and look forward to being an active participant in the greater Casa Grande community, contributing to its growing economy and quality of life, providing good-paying jobs and benefits and offering opportunities for career development and advancement,” said President of Kohler Kitchen & Bath North America Norbert Schmidt.

3M

3M has unveiled a $67 million expansion at its Valley, Nebraska, facility to increase manufacturing capacity for the company’s reusable respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products.

"From respiratory and hearing protection to welding safety and medical products, 3M Valley is integral to manufacturing the solutions that help protect people worldwide," said President of 3M Safety and Industrial Chris Goralski.

The 90,000-square-foot expansion will create around 40 new jobs, and the investment will add new production lines, equipment and a warehouse.