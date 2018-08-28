Menu
Exxon Sign Copyright Spencer Platt, Getty Images
Leadership

Exxon Sets Canada Emissions Goal as Oil Giant Heeds Climate Call

Follows earlier methane target, push into renewable energy

Exxon Mobil Corp. set a goal for reducing emissions from its Canadian oil sands, the second time this year the world’s biggest oil explorer by market value published a greenhouse-gas target.

Imperial Oil Ltd., a Calgary-based subsidiary 69% owned by Exxon, will reduce the intensity of emissions by 10% over the next five years, compared with 2016 levels, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Oil sands are among the industry’s dirtiest assets.

The improvements come from new technology at Imperial’s Cold Lake operations, better reliability at the Kearl mine and greater energy efficiency, Imperial said. Kearl, in particular, has been a major drag on Exxon’s returns relative to peers in recent years.

Exxon has been a lightning rod for environmental activists since at least the infamous 1989 Valdez tanker spill off the Alaskan coast. Now in his second year as chief executive officer, Darren Woods was keen to stress at the company’s annual meeting in May that Exxon can only succeed by meeting the twin goals of economic growth and reducing emissions.

Earlier this year, Exxon set targets for lowering methane emissions. The company also has been looking to buy renewable energy in Texas, according to people familiar with the matter.

“It’s the mission of this company, your company, to create value for our shareholders by creating value for society,” Woods said at the annual meeting in Dallas. “And we do so by responding to society’s changing needs for energy, economic growth and environmental protection.”

By Kevin Crowley

TAGS: Environment Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Toyota logo
Toyota to Target Tripling China Production Over Next Decade
Aug 29, 2018
Interior of HarbisonWalker at grand opening
Built Lean from the Ground Up
Aug 28, 2018
truth, tariffs
Truth, Tariffs and the Perils of Short-Term Gains
Aug 28, 2018
Cummins has more than 200 community involvement teams that work to improve the communities where Cummins operates Employees can work at least 4 hours a year on these activities primarily focused on education the environment and social justiceequal opportunity Over the past 10 years Cummins has stepped up its employee safety efforts reducing its severity case rate 80 and its injuryincidence rate 72
How Cummins Became an Engine of Energy Efficiency
Aug 28, 2018