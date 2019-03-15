Menu
Jim Hackett Bill Pugliano, Getty Images
Jim Hackett
Leadership

Ford CEO's Pay Rises to $17.75 Million

Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett described Ford's 2018 results as “mediocre by any standard.”

Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett’s compensation rose about 6% in 2018, a year the CEO characterized as “mediocre by any standard” for the U.S. automaker.

Hackett received $17.75 million in total compensation, up from about $16.7 million in 2017. He received $1.8 million in salary, $12.7 million in stock awards, a $2.59 million bonus and $617,710 in perks and benefits, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Hackett, 63, is leading an $11 billion restructuring of Ford that involves slashing jobs, closing plants, updating an aging lineup, exiting the North American sedan market and pouring billions into electric and self-driving cars. Last year, net income fell by more than half, as Ford lost money in every region of the world other than North America, where the F-Series pickup drives profit. The company’s shares fell almost 39% in 2018 as Wall Street criticized Hackett for moving too slowly and failing to explain his turnaround plan.

In an internal memo sent in January, Hackett said Ford should have earned roughly double the profit it posted for 2018 and told employees to “bury the year in a deep grave.” The company slashed the CEO’s bonus for the year by 28%.

Ford shares have recovered some lost ground this year, gaining about 10% through Thursday. Hackett has been praised for the alliance talks the company is conducting with Volkswagen AG that have yielded an agreement to jointly produce commercial vehicles and could expand to include a partnership to develop electric and self-driving vehicles. Executive Chairman Bill Ford on Tuesday said Ford and VW “fit together well.”

By Chester Dawson and Keith Naughton

TAGS: Companies & Executives Compensation Strategies
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
March Madness: When a Friendly Bracket Becomes an HR Problem
March Madness: When a Friendly Bracket Becomes an HR Problem
Mar 15, 2019
Boeing Phantom Switft Rendering
Boeing Part Found at Crash Site Hints at Same Cause as Lion Air
Mar 15, 2019
Tesla Model Y Crossover
A Subdued Elon Musk Unveils New, Cheaper SUV Model
Mar 15, 2019
Lawrence Culp New CEO at GE
GE Sees Cash Burn Up to $2 Billion as Turnaround Costs Weigh
Mar 14, 2019