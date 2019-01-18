Highlights from the 2019 North American International Auto Show

The best from Detroit, during the last year the venerable event will be held in January. See you in June 2020!

Although some big names were missing this year--Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover--there was plenty of horsepower, chrome, and torque to go around at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. But it's the end of an era. The Detroit show has lately been eclipsed by the splashy Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas the week before, which has become the hot spot for automakers to debut their innovations.

So NAIAS is moving to the summer, shaping up to become more of a festival than a must-see industry event, with happenings taking place all over the city--concerts! food trucks!

Somehow, we'll still miss slogging through whipping wind and icy streets in mid-January, savoring the grittiness mixed with glamour that is the story of the American auto industry itself.