Menu
Leadership

Highlights from the 2019 North American International Auto Show

NAIAS201914
Start Slideshow
The best from Detroit, during the last year the venerable event will be held in January. See you in June 2020!

Although some big names were missing this year--Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover--there was plenty of horsepower, chrome, and torque to go around at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. But it's the end of an era. The Detroit show has lately been eclipsed by the splashy Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas the week before, which has become the hot spot for automakers to debut their innovations.

So NAIAS is moving to the summer, shaping up to become more of a festival than a must-see industry event, with happenings taking place all over the city--concerts! food trucks!

Somehow, we'll still miss slogging through whipping wind and icy streets in mid-January, savoring the grittiness mixed with glamour that is the story of the American auto industry itself.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Product Development Innovation
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Past and Future Arrows above shoes
The Five Most Important Manufacturing Trends
Jan 18, 2019
digital transformation
Making the Most of Your IIoT Transformation
Jan 17, 2019
Kandi Model EX3 Automobile
Chinese Maker of $20,000 Electric Cars Plans US Exports
Jan 17, 2019
employee engagement
Why Prizes Won’t Motivate Employees (and What to Do about It)
Jan 17, 2019