Menu
2018 IndustryWeek US 500
2018 IndustryWeek US 500
US Map with flag overlay Getty
Leadership

Mapping the IndustryWeek US 500

Take a color-coded tour of the largest U.S. manufacturing companies.
Resources
Printable copy of the IW U.S. 500 List

U.S. manufacturing is awash in color. If you don't think so, simply scroll to the interactive map below and behold our visual display of the 2018 IndustryWeek U.S. 500.

To review, the IW U.S. 500 is our list of the largest 500 publicly held manufacturing companies in the United States, based on revenue. We've plotted the headquarters location for every single one of those 500 manufacturers and gleaned a few insights.

For example, the mountain states aren't home to a swell of manufacturing; neither are they home to many manufacturing headquarters. Indeed, Montana and New Mexico are among 10 U.S. states without an IW U.S. 500 headquarters.

But back to the colors.

The colored pins that dot the interactive map represent more than the location of a company headquarters; they represent the type of manufacturing in which the company engages. For example, deep green pins highlight manufacturers of electrical equipment and appliances. Basic black showcases machinery makers. Want to find food and beverage manufacturers? Click on deep purple.

What do the colored pins tell us in terms of industry segmentation and geography? Certainly, there exists a cluster of automotive-related headquarters in Michigan and the neighboring states, which is not unexpected. However, headquarters of manufacturers in the transportation sector as a whole (planes, trains and automobiles) dot the landscape from Textron Inc. in Rhode Island in the east to PACCAR Inc. in Washington state and Tesla in California. 

You can make the same observation about other industry segments, as well. Yes, some small clusters exist, but it appears that variables outside of industry segment determine where a manufacturer locates its headquarters.

Headquarters locations are as varied as manufacturing itself.

See for yourself. Use the key on the left of the map or click on any pin to read details about the manufacturer located at that map position.

Let our visual guide lead the way. 

 

 

 

TAGS: The IndustryWeek US 500 Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
cpu-iw500-promo-1620
2018 IW U.S. 500: Ten Hottest Computer & Electronics Companies
Sep 06, 2018
truth, tariffs
Truth, Tariffs and the Perils of Short-Term Gains
Aug 28, 2018
fastest-riser-promo-iw-500
2018 IW U.S. 500: Top 20 Fastest Risers
Aug 27, 2018
IW US 500 -American Flag
The Real State of American Manufacturing
Aug 27, 2018