Need to Make a Critical Decision? Here’s How to Ensure You Have the Right Intel

For business leaders, there are few things more unnerving than making decisions with enormous consequences, only to later discover that key information relevant to those decisions had not been conveyed.

Fortunately, the military’s protocol applies just as readily in the civilian world. Hughes describes four steps for managing the communication of critical information throughout your organization.

“Critical information flow is a leadership responsibility,” Hughes says. “As they approach the planning process, leaders need to ask: What’s important for me to know? When do I need to know it? And what decisions will this information help me make?”

In the military, the stakes are often too high to let details fall through the cracks. So it has developed a robust protocol for ensuring that people across the organization are aware of how they need to share information.

Leaders who don’t want to be caught off guard may want to take a cue from the military, says Robert Hughes , a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army and clinical assistant professor of executive education at the Kellogg School.

Establish specific information priorities (and do so as early as possible)

When companies are planning major operations—a new product rollout, an advertising campaign, the opening of a satellite office—it’s important for leaders to establish information priorities. This means determining the most important information they will need in order to decide—as early as possible—whether the plan is moving forward as intended, or whether it might need to be adjusted.

For example, a leader might determine that it is critical to know: Is there the potential for a disruption to our supply chain that will cause delays greater than 24 hours? Are there any emerging regulatory changes that will prevent us from entering our intended market in the first quarter of next year? Are our competitors launching new products that will challenge our products in the next six months? Timely answers to these questions will be necessary for making the operation a success.

“The leader’s role is to define what success looks like for each operation,” Hughes says. “Then you think about what essential information is needed throughout the plan to achieve success.”

After the leader has drafted the information priorities, they should involve their teams to fully develop them. For instance, the leader might rely on her head of operations to determine the most likely sources of supply chain disruptions, or her head of marketing to know the best way to analyze the competitive landscape. Bringing the team’s expertise to bear to revise information priorities ensures that they make sense, are clear, specific, and synchronized with the overall plan.

Link those priorities to key decision points

One quality of good leaders is that they know how to make tough calls on the fly. But the best leaders also set themselves up to not have to make tough calls on the fly.

The best way to do this, says Hughes, is to anticipate problems and identify potential decision points well ahead of time. Thinking through the tough calls in advance increases the speed and agility with which an organization can respond.

“You have to link information priorities to specific decisions at specific times,” Hughes says.

For example, the leader of a company planning a product launch might want to set a “decision point” deadline 60 days before the date of the launch, with the information priority being: Are there any technical issues serious enough to delay the launch?