    1. Leadership

    Executive Protection Takes the Spotlight Following Fatal Attack on UnitedHealthcare CEO

    Dec. 5, 2024
    Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what is believed to be a targeted attack.
    Anna Smith

    UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel where the company was holding its annual investor conference. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it appears the gunman was waiting for several minutes to commit a “brazen, targeted attack.”

    President of Allied Universal’s Enhanced Protection Services division Glen Kucera told IndustryWeek partner brand SecurityInfoWatch that the healthcare industry has seen an increase in violent crime targeting insurance providers and hospitals themselves.

    Hear more from Kucera and other security experts in the SecurityInfoWatch story to learn more about the growing number of violent incidents in the healthcare sector as well as how to mitigate these risks through a flexible, interdisciplinary approach.

    About the Author

    Rodney Bosch | Editor-in-Chief of SecurityInfoWatch.com

    Rodney Bosch is the Editor-in-Chief of SecurityInfoWatch.com. He has covered the security industry since 2006 for several major security publications.

