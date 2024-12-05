Executive Protection Takes the Spotlight Following Fatal Attack on UnitedHealthcare CEO

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel where the company was holding its annual investor conference. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it appears the gunman was waiting for several minutes to commit a “brazen, targeted attack.”

President of Allied Universal’s Enhanced Protection Services division Glen Kucera told IndustryWeek partner brand SecurityInfoWatch that the healthcare industry has seen an increase in violent crime targeting insurance providers and hospitals themselves.

