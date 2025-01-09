Manufacturing Business News: Tires on the Move, Additive for Accessibility and Other Headlines

While we have a great staff of dedicated editors here at IndustryWeek, we can’t write about everything. So, here’s a roundup of news from our parent company Endeavor Business Media’s many news brands.

Integrating Advanced Technology, Additive Manufacturing for Better Accessibility: Companies JIB and Sculpteo are collaborating to provide a communication device that uses an eye-tracking system for individuals with motor disabilities or neurogenerative diseases. Machine Design Technical Editor Sharon Spielman details the benefits of the assistive technology and how development is made possible with 3D printing.

Thermal Processing Continues to Evolve: Food Processing Senior Editor Andy Hanacek explores recent advances in thermal processing operations for food & beverage products. Automation, monitoring and other technological advancements are giving food processors the ability to effectively and efficiently ensure food safety and meet the needs of consumers.

Goodyear to Sell Dunlop Brand to Sumitomo: In a deal that is expected to close later this year, Sumitomo Rubber Industries and Goodyear Tire & Rubber have entered into a definitive agreement for Sumitomo to acquire the Dunlop brand for $701 million. Modern Tire Dealer breaks down the specifics of the deal and provides additional context about the companies.

Lockheed Martin to Build 145 New F-35 Jet Fighter Aircraft, Avionics, and Sensors in $11.8 Billion Deal: Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor-in-Chief John Keller reports on the $11.8 billion order for Lockheed Martin to build F-35 jet fighter planes for U.S. military services and allies. "The F-35 with its advanced avionics is a fifth-generation single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole jet fighter-bomber designed to perform ground attack, aerial reconnaissance, and air defense missions. It is one of the most advanced combat jets in the world," Keller writes.

CMS: Health Inflation Rose to 7.5% in 2023, Hospital Costs Up Dramatically: Healthcare Innovation Editor-in-Chief Mark Hagland reports on recent findings from analysts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Findings include hospital cost inflation jumping from 3.2% in 2022 to 10.4% in 2023, and U.S. health care spending reached $4.9 trillion.

Venture Funding Finishes 2024 with Familiar Themes: "In a fitting end to 2024, the headline venture funding for December was in the space of optical interconnects for datacenters and AI clusters, an area that dominated photonics venture funding all year," writes Eric Hall. The December edition of the Laser Focus World Photonics VC Update series features venture funding announcements from emerging photonics technology companies.