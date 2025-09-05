AI-nertia and Leading with Integrity: IndustryWeek’s Weekly Review

Please enjoy the latest IW Weekly Review, which shares the top-consumed content on IndustryWeek.com over the past seven days.

GM CFO Previews the Looming End of ‘Irrational Behavior’ in the EV Market: Paul Jacobson discussed the impact of regulatory changes on auto companies at a recent J.P. Morgan conference. Electric vehicles’ falling profitability will require more structural changes at GM, he said, adding that he will be surprised if ‘there aren’t fewer EV retailers or EV sellers in the next four to five years.’

Caterpillar Leaders Say New Tariffs Will Add Another $100M to Q3 Costs: Executives say the company’s total 2025 impact from trade measures could reach $1.8 billion.

ISM Report: Manufacturing Activity Contracts for Sixth Consecutive Month in August: Seven out of 17 manufacturing industries reported growth last month.

Over 600 UAW Members at GE Aerospace Begin Strike: UAW workers recently voted 84% in favor of authorizing a strike.

AI-nertia: You Bought AI and No One Is Using It. Now What? A look at three adoption-killers, red flags for failure and aligning AI with human nature.

Podcast: The Facade of Excellence: Unveiling Leadership’s Emotional Journey: “When you're trying to change the culture, you’ve got to build relationships with people.”

The Events That Changed Manufacturing: 25 in 2025: We wrap up our Gamechangers series with a bit of reflection, the unfurling of the master list and links to the full articles.

It’s All in the Data: Can Business Intelligence Help Solve AI Struggles? Siloed, inconsistent, unclear or misunderstood data can interfere with implementation.

Podcast: Addressing Workplace Toxicity and Safeguarding Core Values: In this episode, podcast co-hosts Mohamed Saleh and John Dyer explore how to address employees who undermine efforts to instill culture change.

Community-Building Is at the Heart of a Metal Company's Success: Peters' Heat Treating in Meadville, Pennsylvania, reaps the benefits of forging connections with schools, industry and its own employees.