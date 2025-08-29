Caterpillar Leaders Say New Tariffs Will Add Another $100M to Q3 Costs

The Trump administration’s latest wave of tariffs will cost machinery and equipment giant Caterpillar Inc. an extra $100 million this quarter, executives said Aug. 28.

Early this month, CEO Joe Creed and his team told analysts and investors they expected tariffs, including reciprocal measures on products from dozens of countries that were about to be enacted, would add $400 million to $500 million to Caterpillar’s third-quarter costs. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, they said that range is now $100 million higher and also raised their full-year estimate for tariff-related costs to somewhere between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion. The midpoint of that range is $250 million higher than their forecast of a few weeks ago.

“While the company continues to take initial mitigating actions to reduce this impact, trade and tariff negotiations continue to be fluid,” the company said in its SEC filing.

Creed said early this month that those measures included cutting short-term discretionary spending, looking to source products from multiple suppliers and working to certify other products to be compliant with the USMCA trade agreement. But he stopped short of taking another step.

“I’d like to see how much we can mitigate on tariffs, specifically other ways, before we use pricing as a lever,” Creed said on a conference call discussing Cat’s second-quarter earnings.

Caterpillar finds itself relatively exposed to tariff impacts because, despite being a global business that rang up nearly $65 billion in 2024 sales, about 51,000 of its roughly 113,000 employees at the end of last year were in the United States. The company has a footprint in 25 states, where it runs 65 what Creed called “key locations.”