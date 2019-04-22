Menu
Carlos Ghosn on video from jail Copyright Tomohiro Ohsumi, Getty Images
Leadership

Nissan Files Criminal Complaint Against Ghosn for Use of Funds

“Nissan is requesting appropriately strict penalties.”

Nissan Motor Co. filed a criminal complaint against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for allegedly using company funds for his personal use.

Ghosn violated the Companies Act, the Yokohama-based automaker said, adding that it determined that payments made by Nissan to an overseas vehicle sales company via a subsidiary “were in fact directed by Ghosn for his personal enrichment and were not necessary from a business standpoint,” Nissan said in a statement Monday.

Tokyo prosecutors are preparing to indict Ghosn on the most serious charges yet, most likely on money flows related to a distributor in Oman, according to national broadcaster NHK. A new, third round of charges will probably keep Ghosn detained for longer. Ghosn briefly won his freedom on bail in March, but was arrested and jailed again on new allegations of sending million of dollars from Nissan money to accounts he controlled.

“Nissan is requesting appropriately strict penalties,” the automaker said in the statement. “Nissan takes this unfortunate situation very seriously and again expresses sincere regret for any concern caused to our valued stakeholders.”

By Ma Jie

TAGS: Corporate Responsibility
