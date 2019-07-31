Menu
puma logo James Leynse / Contributor/ Getty Images
Leadership

Puma Feels Trade Heat as Sportswear Makers Retreat From China

In a bid to insulate itself, Puma is accelerating a shift of footwear and apparel production out of China and into countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Cambodia.

Puma SE is already feeling the heat from the U.S-China trade war before President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs hit the sportswear sector.

In a bid to insulate itself, Puma is accelerating a shift of footwear and apparel production out of China and into countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Cambodia. As other manufacturers do the same, the new supply hubs are getting more crowded. That’s driving up costs for everything from factories to shoe components to packaging, Puma Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden said.

“I can’t quantify what that is, because I don’t think there’s a number for it, but it’s just a fact,” Gulden said Wednesday on a call with reporters after the release of quarterly results.

Trump has threatened tariffs as high as 25% on footwear, and the stampede of shoe and apparel production out of China has forced Puma to lock in capacity at facilities in hubs like Vietnam earlier than usual, Gulden said. As a result, the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company is carrying about 7% more inventory than it normally would.

In May, Puma signed an open letter to Trump -- along with Nike Inc., Adidas AG and other footwear companies -- that said tariffs on shoes made in China would be “catastrophic for our consumers, our companies and the American economy as a whole.”

Representatives for Adidas and Nike didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The price impact will probably vary regionally, Gulden said. Chinese consumers are shielded, because the factories that once churned out products for the world increasingly serve domestic customers’ needs. But U.S. customers could see the tariff costs in clothing prices.

“You can’t move all production out of China, and therefore there will be a price increase in the market that will be visible for the consumer,” Gulden said.

TAGS: Trade Strategic Planning & Execution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Nike shoes in store window
Nike, Adidas Call Tariffs 'Catastrophic' in Letter to Trump
May 21, 2019
Nike outside sign
Nike Supplier Pivots Away From Vietnam After Exiting China
Jul 15, 2019
Puma Sportswear Says It Will Buy Stake in Borussia Dortmund
Puma Sportswear Says It Will Buy Stake in Borussia Dortmund
Aug 21, 2014
Puma Names Former Adidas Exec as New CEO
Puma Names Former Adidas Exec as New CEO
Apr 18, 2013