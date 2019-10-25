Skip navigation
Menu
Operations

The Definition of Durability: 10 Manufacturing Companies That Have Reached the Century Mark

Twin Disc historical photo
Start Slideshow
These are no fly-by-night manufacturers. Each one has been around for at least 100 years, and several are many years beyond that milestone.

We are back with another set of U.S. manufacturing companies that have been around for a lifetime -- or at least 100 years. IndustryWeek has been pursuing this series of salutes to century-young manufacturers since we published our first gallery on the topic in 2013.

With the continued strength of U.S. manufacturing -- and your help -- we expect to continue adding new members. It's no small achievement to earn a century badge, and we applaud the staying power of these manufacturers. 

This gallery showcases 10 manufacturing companies, in alphabetical order. Below are links to previously published slideshows that introduce many more. If you know of manufacturing companies we should add to our growing series, please drop us a line. 

Other galleries in our Century Salute include: 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Leadership
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The number 100 on what may be a stone doorway
Staying Power: 100-year-old (and More) US Manufacturing Companies
May 30, 2016
100 year old manufacturing companies
100 Years and Growing: Manufacturers Meet the Challenge of Business Longevity Part 1 [SLIDESHOW]
Jul 12, 2013
clock
Time Tested: 100-year-old (and More) US Manufacturing Companies
Aug 21, 2016
exxon-mobil-climate-protestors-new-york-supreme-court-VIEWpress-Getty-Images.jpg
Exxon Hid ‘Catastrophic’ Climate Prediction, State Suit Says
Oct 25, 2019