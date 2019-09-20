Skip navigation
Menu
trent-1000-rolls-royce-engine-singapore-ROSLAN-RAHMAN-afp-getty-images.jpg ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images
Operations

Rolls-Royce Faces Delays to Solve Trent 1000 Engine Issues

Following criticism from Emirates CEO Tim Clark, Rolls-Royce is encountering obstacles in its attempt to upgrade its Trent 1000 engine.

Rolls-Royce Plc will incur additional delays in fixing problems with its Trent 1000 aircraft engine, hampering efforts to get grounded Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners back in the air.

The challenge of replacing engine components with less-than-expected durability will delay the return of normal service until the second quarter of next year, the company said in a statement on Friday. Rolls-Royce shares fell as much as 5%.

Related: Citing Poor Quality, Emirates President Refuses Delivery of Boeing, Airbus Planes

The Trent 1000 engine affects carriers including Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, which has had to “wet lease” planes complete with crews to maintain long-haul services. Europe’s air-safety regulator called on 787 operators to undertake accelerated engine inspections after some Trent 1000 turbine parts wore out earlier than expected.

Design glitches have plagued the Trent program since 2016, leading to about $1.7 billion in charges, while eating into Rolls-Royce’s share of turbines for 787 jets against rival engine maker General Electric Co. Last year, the company said the intermediate pressure turbine blades, which had already been flagged for replacement, weren’t lasting long enough to meet maintenance schedules.

Rolls-Royce traded 3.6% lower at 780.40 pence as of 9:04 a.m. in the U.K. capital, for a market value of 15 billion pounds.

TAGS: Quality
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operated by Azerbaijan Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019
Boeing Warns US-China Spat Raises New Risk for 787 Dreamliner
Sep 12, 2019
boeing-737s-parked-in-brussels-belgium-europe-Thierry-Monasse-Getty-Images.jpg
Aviation CEOs Warn of Europe-US Split on Boeing Max Return
Sep 06, 2019
Feature-ERP.jpg
Webinar: Modern ERP Trends Manufacturers Can’t Afford to Ignore
Sep 20, 2019
Feature-OW.jpg
Webinar: Scenario Planning: A Necessary Skill to Drive Better Decision Making
Sep 20, 2019