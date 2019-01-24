Menu
Operations

US Manufacturing Under Construction

steel frame structure under construction
Start Slideshow
Several high-profile plant closing announcements have taken attention away from U.S. manufacturing expansions that continue across the U.S. We're bringing that attention back.

General Motors' recent announcement that it would shutter five plants as part of its transformation into a more "agile, resilient and profitable" company grabbed the headlines in recent months. It was not pleasant news with which to close out 2018, even if the restructuring was needed. On the flip side, manufacturers also continued to announce plans for new factories across the United States, expansions of existing plants, as well as recent manufacturing plant openings.

Here is a sample of where manufacturing growth continues in the U.S. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Companies & Executives Leadership Expansion Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Volvo Cars South Carolina aerial view
America’s New Factory Building Frenzy
Jun 15, 2018
construction workers building a building
US Manufacturing Building Boom Roars Along
Oct 05, 2018
Safety button
Good Catch or Near Miss? Why the Answer Matters
Jan 24, 2019
Supply Chain
Webinar: Supply Chain Visibility: A New Look
Jan 24, 2019