2018 IndustryWeek US 500
2018 IW U.S. 500: Introducing the Top US Food and Beverage Manufacturers

supermarket shelves illustration
These 10 manufacturing companies earned the highest revenue among food and beverage producers on the 2018 IndustryWeek U.S. 500.
Printable copy of the IW U.S. 500 List

Food and beverage manufacturers are well represented on the 2018 IndustryWeek U.S. 500, with 36 manufacturing companies earning their way on the complete list, and nine representatives among the 100 largest manufacturers. 

The IW U.S. 500 is IndustryWeek's annual list of the top 500 publicly traded U.S. manufacturing companies, based on 2017 revenue. 

PepsiCo Inc. leads the list of food and beverage firms with revenue in excess of $63.5 billion. That number is up 1.16% from its revenue in the prior year. 

Six of the top 10 performers saw revenue declines rather than growth over the previous year. 

The 36 food and beverage makers on the complete list reported a collective $458 billion in revenue. 

Here are the 10 food and beverage manufacturing leaders.

 

 

