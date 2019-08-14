Skip navigation
Menu
IndustryWeek US 500
IndustryWeek US 500
Resources

2019 IW U.S. 500: Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies

2019 IW US 500: Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies
Start Slideshow
Resources
Printable copy of the IW U.S. 500 List

The pharmaceutical industry had a strong showing on the 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500, IndustryWeek's annual list of the top 500 publicly held U.S. manufacturers based on revenue.

This slideshow showcases the top 10  from among the 22 companies that appear on the 2019 list. 

Among the interesting items of note on this list: 

  • The top company, Johnson& Johnson had revenue in 2018 of $81 billion compared to the $1.5 billion in revenue for the 10th ranked BioMartin Pharmaceutical Inc. 
  • The company that moved up the most from last year's rankings was Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It moved from 322 to 289. 
  • Only one manufacturer reported a reduction in revenue compared with the previous year. 
Start Slideshow
TAGS: Leadership The IndustryWeek US 500 Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
2019 IW U.S. 500
The 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500
Aug 09, 2019
Excavator at sunset
2019 IW U.S. 500: Top 10 Machinery Manufacturers
Aug 12, 2019
close up of map with pins in it
Location, Location, Location: Where the 2019 IW U.S. 500 Call Home
Aug 15, 2019
Download the IW US 500
The 2019 IndustryWeek IW U.S. 500 List Download
Aug 12, 2019