2019 IW U.S. 500: Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies

The pharmaceutical industry had a strong showing on the 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500, IndustryWeek's annual list of the top 500 publicly held U.S. manufacturers based on revenue.
This slideshow showcases the top 10 from among the 22 companies that appear on the 2019 list.
Among the interesting items of note on this list:
- The top company, Johnson& Johnson had revenue in 2018 of $81 billion compared to the $1.5 billion in revenue for the 10th ranked BioMartin Pharmaceutical Inc.
- The company that moved up the most from last year's rankings was Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It moved from 322 to 289.
- Only one manufacturer reported a reduction in revenue compared with the previous year.
0 comments
Hide comments