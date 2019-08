Printable copy of the IW U.S. 500 List

Which states have the most manufacturing headquarters? Here are the top 10 based on the 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500, IndustryWeek's annual list of the top 500 publicly held U.S. manufacturers based on revenue.

The state with the most manufacturing headquarters employs 1,325,700 representing 7.72% of the workforce.

This slideshow data also was sourced from statistics from the National Association of Manufacturers.