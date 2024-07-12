DOE Announces $1.7 Billion to Retrofit Historical Auto Facilities for EV Manufacturing

The DOE has announced almost $2 billion in investments to modernize 11 at-risk or shuttered auto manufacturing and assembly sites to produce EVs and components. These facilities span across eight states--Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia--and will contribute to U.S. electrification efforts across the EV supply chain.

“Even as our competitors invest heavily in electric vehicles, these grants ensure that our automotive industry stays competitive—and does it in the communities and with the workforce that have supported the auto industry for generations,” says U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, the investments are also expected to support the creation of over 2,900 new jobs and retain 15,000 workers.

“These grants will help ensure the future of the auto industry is made in America by American union workers,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Selectees include automakers and suppliers, such as General Motors, Volvo, Cummins and others. Award selections are subject to negotiations, and the DOE will complete environmental reviews.

