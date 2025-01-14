Businesses are Less Worried About Their Supply Chains in Q1, but Concerns Remain

Companies say data and security breaches are the biggest threat they expect to affect their supply chains at the beginning of 2025, with one respondent noting that a cyber/data incident is not a matter of “if” but “when” for most businesses. Cybersecurity and Data Risk topped the list with an index of 76.97

“We anticipate that this area, for the foreseeable future, will be constantly increasing. We are in the midst of data and cyber warfare among nation states, corporations and other powerful entities. Securing data and building strong relationships with partners is key right now,” writes another respondent.

Despite this risk claiming the top spot for early 2025, supply chain professionals are less worried than they were in early 2024, following a number of high-profile cyberattacks at companies like Clorox and Boeing.