Equipment Manufacturers Salute Their Workers on Manufacturing Day

Wanting to celebrate the 1.3 million equipment manufacturers who “who work hard every day and are inspiring the next generation to follow in their footsteps,” the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) both participated in a variety of events for the day and released a video saying thanks.

The video spotlights the work ethic of these workers while also highlighting some of the industry’s key contributions to the U.S. economy. This includes and contributing $159 billion to the economy every year.

“Every year Manufacturing Day shows the next generation what it means to be a manufacturer,” said Dennis Slater, President of AEM. "Our industry is defined by our workers, who make 58% more in wages than the national average and build the equipment our nation depends on to grow our economy and prosper. Today, and every day, we want the next generation of equipment manufacturing workers to know that a career in our industry is one they can look forward to.”

AEM members are also participating in Manufacturing Day 2018 by hosting a series of events across the country. Here is a sample of several known events taking place in or around the first Friday in October, the designated day each year when Manufacturing Day is celebrated.

- October 3: Sioux Corporation hosting South Dakota Governor Daugaard and 8th-grade students from Irene-Wakonda Junior High School at its facility in Beresford, South Dakota

- October 4: Next Generation Manufacturing Summit, hosted by Generac Power Systems, an exciting interactive discussion with chief executive officers of southeastern Wisconsin companies in Waukesha, Wisconsin

- October 5: Kondex Corporation hosting Rep. Grothman (R-WI) and a representative from Rep. Baldwin’s (D-WI) office at its facility in Lomira, Wisconsin

- October 5: Blount International hosting 150 students to tour at its Woods Equipment manufacturing plant in Oregon, Illinois

- October 5: Vermeer Corporation hosting 6th and 9th grade students on its campus in Pella, Iowa

- October 5: CLAAS hosting 200+ students from several local area high schools for a factory tour, career roundtable, job readiness workshops, and much more at their facility in Omaha, Nebraska.

- October 6: Blount International hosting a company picnic celebrating Manufacturing Day

- October 16: Volvo Construction Equipment hosting 50 students at its facility in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania