Menu
opioids
Talent

Free Resource for Employers Addressing Opioid Abuse

The Midwest Business Group on Health offers strategies to help train managers to respond to opioid misuse as well as use data to identify the costs, especially related to productivity.

Drug overdose, driven by opioids, is now the leading cause of unintentional injury death in the U.S.

The opioid epidemic has affected 116 million adults in the U.S., resulting in up to $635 billion in medical costs and lost productivity.

To assist employers faced with managing this critical issue, the non-profit Midwest Business Group on Health (MBGH) has launched a new pain management and opioid use/abuse toolkit. MBGH is one non-profit employer coalition of 130 mid, large and jumbo self-funded public and private employers, representing over 4 million lives and annually spending over $4 billion on health care.

 “The impact of opioid abuse to employers’ health care costs and productivity is significant with abusers costing nearly twice as much in medical expenses as non-abusers and missing nearly three times as much work as their peers,” said Cheryl Larson, MBGH president and CEO, recently when announcing the toolkit.

“We developed this resource to help purchasers understand the impact of substance use on their employees and family members and offer strategies around treatment and education on the potential danger of taking opioids for routine procedures and alternative pain management,” added Larson

The free resource offers best practices, strategies and links to valuable resources to support employers in improving the treatment of pain and addressing the impacts of abuse and misuse of opioid medications.

MBGH’s toolkit offers key strategies for employers including how to:

  • Address substance abuse in the workplace
  • Train managers to recognize and respond to pain and opioid misuse issues
  • Educate employees about pain and opioid misuse issues
  • Review health care benefits packages
  • Learn more about prescription opioid drug overdose policies and interventions
  • Use data to identify the costs, especially related to productivity, and other impacts of pain among employee populations

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
2018 Salary Survey promo image
The 2018 IndustryWeek Salary Survey: Pay Takes a Dip, But Morale Stays High
Sep 08, 2018
steel-worker-california
US Wage Gains Pick Up to 2.9% While Manufacturing Payrolls Flatten
Sep 07, 2018
Happy Workers
It's Quick, But Is It Effective?
Sep 05, 2018
steel
US Steel Workers Seek Payout from Trade War as Prices Rise
Sep 05, 2018