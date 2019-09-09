Help IndustryWeek Celebrate Manufacturing Day 2019

IndustryWeek will join the nation Oct. 4, 2019, as it celebrates Manufacturing Day—and you’re invited to contribute to our extensive coverage.
Here’s how you can participate:
Hosting an Event? Send a few photographs, with brief captions (describe the event and who/what is pictured), along with a short description about your company or organization. We’ll include them in a photo gallery/slideshow. Please send your Manufacturing Day information as quickly as possible after the event to [email protected].
Do You Tweet? Post your manufacturing day/month celebration at #IWMfgDay. Follow to see to what others are doing!
Got an Opinion? Write a commentary that shares your views about Manufacturing Day or your vision of manufacturing’s future. Tell the IndustryWeek community:
- Why you believe manufacturing is critical to the United States.
- What your company has done and will do to help change the perception of manufacturing careers.
- What new disruptions do you see roiling manufacturers’ best laid plans?
- What new technologies, product strategies or best practices will transform how work gets done?
- What is the future of manufacturing?
- What inspired you to embrace manufacturing as a career?
Please send your commentary to [email protected] – starting today! (Read our contributors' guidelines.) We’ll post commentaries throughout October.
Help Us Identify the “Faces of Manufacturing”: If you’re someone who is passionate about your manufacturing job, we’ll help you share it with the IndustryWeek community in a gallery like this one: Faces of Manufacturing: A Lifelong Passion, a Good Day's Work. Go to Share Your Enthusiasm to learn how to participate.
This special coverage will be available, beginning Oct. 1, at https://www.industryweek.com/industry-events/manufacturing-day.