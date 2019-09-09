Skip navigation
Talent

Share Your Enthusiasm for Manufacturing

Are you someone who is passionate about your manufacturing job? We'll help you share it with the IndustryWeek and broader manufacturing community. Here's how.

As part of the IndustryWeek Manufacturing Day special coverage, we're asking people like you -- people who love their manufacturing job -- to share your passion.

For 2019, we're crowdsourcing information for a gallery like this one: Faces of Manufacturing: For the Love of Industry.

If you'd like to be included in the gallery, please:

  • copy and paste the information requested below, along with your answers, into the body of an email
  • attach a photograph of yourself at work (landscape / horizontal photographs work best -- and those taken with your phone are o.k.!)
  • forward the email to [email protected] by Oct. 2, 2019.

Please send the information and answers to the questions, below:

Name:

City/State of Residence:

Job Title:

Company:

Years with Company

Industry of Your Company:

Training / Education:

What made you decide to pursue a career in manufacturing?

What does your job entail?

What is the most interesting part of your job? Your proudest moment?

What do you love about manufacturing?

What advice would you give to kids considering a job in manufacturing?

