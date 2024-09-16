  • eNewsletter Subscription
  • Great Question Podcast
    • © Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com
    66e8c00bf309363763e3a805 Stellantisdreamstime Xl 229615092
    1. Talent

    United Autoworkers Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Stellantis

    Sept. 16, 2024
    Union claims automaker is trying to break product commitments made in the 2023 collective bargaining agreement.

    The United Autoworkers announced Monday (Sept. 16) that it had filed federal unfair labor practice charges against Stellantis with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming the automaker had violated the labor contract agreed to last November.

    At issue is the automaker’s failure to provide information about product commitments made in the 2023 collective bargaining agreement, the union said in a news statement. The union has charged that Stellantis is attempting to move Dodge Durango production outside of the U.S. and back out of a commitment to reopen a Belvidere, Ill., assembly plant. Some UAW locals also have filed contract grievances regarding Durango production.

    According to the Associated Press, the maker of the Jeep and Chrysler brands has denied that it violated the contract and will “communicate our plans to the UAW at the appropriate time.”

    UAW President Shawn Fain will address the UAW membership on Facebook Live on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

    “In our 2023 contract, we won major gains, including a commitment to reopen an idled assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and to build the Dodge Durango in Detroit. We also won the right to strike over those commitments, if we have to,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “Now, Stellantis wants to go back on the deal. As a united UAW, we intend to enforce our contract, and to make Stellantis keep the promise.”

    About the Author

    IW Staff

    Find contact information for the IndustryWeek staff: Contact IndustryWeek

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!