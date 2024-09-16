United Autoworkers Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Stellantis

The United Autoworkers announced Monday (Sept. 16) that it had filed federal unfair labor practice charges against Stellantis with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming the automaker had violated the labor contract agreed to last November.

At issue is the automaker’s failure to provide information about product commitments made in the 2023 collective bargaining agreement, the union said in a news statement. The union has charged that Stellantis is attempting to move Dodge Durango production outside of the U.S. and back out of a commitment to reopen a Belvidere, Ill., assembly plant. Some UAW locals also have filed contract grievances regarding Durango production.

According to the Associated Press, the maker of the Jeep and Chrysler brands has denied that it violated the contract and will “communicate our plans to the UAW at the appropriate time.”