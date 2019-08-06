Skip navigation
Menu
PPG Aerospace Center is Providing Jobs for Visually Impaired Bosma Enterprises
Bosma Enterprises employees use guides and tools to assemble and bag parts for mixing aerospace sealants for PPG, which has extended work to the nonprofit to provide employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired.
Talent

PPG Aerospace Center is Providing Jobs for Visually Impaired

The company is working with Bosma Enterprises for workers to do light assembly using PPG-designed guides and tools to assemble and bag small parts that are used to mix aerospace sealants.

PPG  announced on August 5 that its Indianapolis aerospace application support center (ASC) is working with nonprofit Bosma Enterprises to provide employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired.

ASC offers coatings, sealants, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services.

This division is extending light assembly work to Bosma Enterprises employees using PPG-designed guides and tools to assemble and bag small parts that are used to mix aerospace sealants.

“PPG is committed to employing people of all abilities, and this arrangement enables us to connect with a highly capable but often underused segment of the local workforce,” said Connie Poulsen, PPG business manager, ASC.

The maintenance team developed ways for the Bosma Enterprises employees to use their hands to ensure accuracy in their assembly work. A guide lets them check that the mixer part is the correct length before using an insertion tool to complete assembly. A table allows them to know that they have the correct number of assembled mixers for each bag.

“Our relationship with PPG leverages our experience in light manufacturing to fill a need in the company’s supply chain, thereby creating jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired,” said Jeff Mittman, Bosma Enterprises CEO. “This allows us to continue our effort to combat the 70% unemployment rate among people with vision loss.”

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Top Employers with Disability Policies
Top Employers for Hiring Disabled Talent
Oct 16, 2018
Disabled Worker
From Pepsi to Polaris, Talent with Disabilities Gets Results
Mar 05, 2019
Tyson foods truck driving away from plant
Tyson Bets on Robots to Fight Meat Industry Worker Shortage
Aug 08, 2019
Cascade Engineering CEO Say Culture is Key to Success
Cascade Engineering CEO Says Culture is Key to Success
Aug 07, 2019