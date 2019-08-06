PPG Aerospace Center is Providing Jobs for Visually Impaired

PPG announced on August 5 that its Indianapolis aerospace application support center (ASC) is working with nonprofit Bosma Enterprises to provide employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired.

ASC offers coatings, sealants, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services.

This division is extending light assembly work to Bosma Enterprises employees using PPG-designed guides and tools to assemble and bag small parts that are used to mix aerospace sealants.

“PPG is committed to employing people of all abilities, and this arrangement enables us to connect with a highly capable but often underused segment of the local workforce,” said Connie Poulsen, PPG business manager, ASC.

The maintenance team developed ways for the Bosma Enterprises employees to use their hands to ensure accuracy in their assembly work. A guide lets them check that the mixer part is the correct length before using an insertion tool to complete assembly. A table allows them to know that they have the correct number of assembled mixers for each bag.

“Our relationship with PPG leverages our experience in light manufacturing to fill a need in the company’s supply chain, thereby creating jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired,” said Jeff Mittman, Bosma Enterprises CEO. “This allows us to continue our effort to combat the 70% unemployment rate among people with vision loss.”