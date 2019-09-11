Toyota’s Apprenticeship Program to Serve as National Model for Training

In another effort to fills the skills gap in manufacturing, Toyota Motor North America is joining with the Manufacturing Institute, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), to offer its successful program as a model for other companies.

The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education Program (FAME), was created by the automaker to develop skilled workers, It’s an employer collaborative that consists of a two-year industrial degree known as the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program. AMT trains students of all ages and backgrounds—from recent high school graduates to those interested in transitioning into manufacturing, to longtime manufacturing employees wanting to advance their career.

The program focuses on teaching technical qualifications in advanced manufacturing, as well as helping students develop professional skills and a deeper understanding of the manufacturing industry.

“FAME has set the standard for industry-driven apprenticeships, and by taking it nationwide, we will open the door to high-paying manufacturing jobs for Americans across the country,” said Jay Timmons, CEO of NAM.

“Manufacturers have a half million jobs to fill today, and we’ll have millions more over the coming decade," Timmons added. "Our industry is stepping up to be the solution and provide opportunities for Americans to find meaningful careers in a growing and transforming the industry. Manufacturers are grateful for Toyota’s vision in launching this program nearly a decade ago and for the Trump administration’s vocal support for expanding apprenticeship programs in America.”

The program, which began in 2010 has “produced remarkably strong graduates,” said Chris Nielsen, TMNA executive vice president. “What started as a pilot program at our Kentucky plant has significantly grown to include just under 400 partner companies in 13 states. “The program would not be where it is today without their support and collaboration. We believe that when good ideas are shared, great things can happen. We’re excited to see the Toyota training model expanded nationwide and the top talent it will produce.”

In March, Toyota, which has 14 manufacturing plants in the U.S. employing 36,000, signed the Pledge to America’s Workers, committing to creating enhanced career opportunities for 200,000 individuals over the next five years.

Ivanka Trump lauded the program as an example of public-private partnerships that will boost the administration’s effort to create pathways for all Americans and ensure our competitive edge. “The administration is committed to ensuring inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquire the skills needed to secure and retain high-paying jobs,” Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump said.