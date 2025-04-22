Nano Dimension May Look to Divest Desktop Metal

Less than a month into owning Desktop Metal, additive manufacturing equipment company Nano Dimension may be planning to sell or otherwise shed itself of its new purchase.

Israel- and Massachusetts-based Nano Dimension officials said Monday that they were seeking "strategic alternatives" for their recent purchase, a corporate phrase often used before spinning off, selling or shutting down divisions or entire companies.

