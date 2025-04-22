    • Desktop Metal
    Nano Dimension May Look to Divest Desktop Metal

    April 22, 2025
    Nano Dimension is considering selling or shedding its recent acquisition of Desktop Metal, seeking strategic alternatives for the additive manufacturing equipment company.

    Less than a month into owning Desktop Metal, additive manufacturing equipment company Nano Dimension may be planning to sell or otherwise shed itself of its new purchase.

    Israel- and Massachusetts-based Nano Dimension officials said Monday that they were seeking "strategic alternatives" for their recent purchase, a corporate phrase often used before spinning off, selling or shutting down divisions or entire companies.

