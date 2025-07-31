Nano Dimension Pushes Desktop Metal Through Bankruptcy

In the ongoing saga of the collapse of major players in the additive manufacturing space, Nano Dimension is pushing its Desktop Metal subsidiary through bankruptcy, selling off its assets to various competitors rather than integrating them into its own operations.

The merger between the two large 3D-printing companies was never a happy one. Desktop Metal sued Nano Dimension to force it to complete a merger that Nano Dimension wanted to abandon. That deal closed earlier this year, and Nano immediately began discussing plans to sell off Desktop Metal in pieces.

The bankruptcy reorganization filing was the decision of Desktop Metal’s independent board of directors. After purchasing Desktop Metal, Nano Dimension added board members specifically to guide the subsidiary through asset sales.

For more information about the bankruptcy, read this more thorough article from our partners and Foundry Management & Technology.