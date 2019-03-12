Menu
Technology and IIoT

Behold the IoT Invasion: Eight Reasons to Plug In

Iot-small-business.jpg
An IoT integrator shares what big trends to capitalize on in the next few years

By 2021 consumer spending on digital products and services is predicted to double, and the Internet of Things (IoT) space grew just as fast in 2018. Every industry is looking for new, advanced ways to meet production and consumer demands in a world of instant gratification. These trends are some of the things we see as an IoT systems integrator that will continue in the forefront of 2019 and beyond.

IoT and data are critical for today’s operations in any industry. It’s no longer feasible to ignore the benefits for efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction that are results of using advancements in IoT and data. Each and every industry must adopt new and inventive methods like IoT and machine learning to analyze transactions and data in any form whether it’s a car that can detect driver fatigue, preventive maintenance sensors, or nanotechnology to monitor food sources.

Click the slideshow are eight areas that should see serious growth in the next few years.

John McDonald is the CEO of Fishers-based ClearObject and chair of the Indiana Technology and Innovation Policy Committee.

